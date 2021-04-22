Community Connection
Bridging Conversations: Police & Community This Saturday April 24th at 7PM VIRTUALLY. Moderated Discussion, Mental Health & Social Justice – *Virtual Conference*

Bridging Conversations: Police & Community, Moderated Discussion, Mental Health & Social Justice – *Virtual Conference*

– Presented by Steward Speakers
 
Police & The Community
Saturday APRIL 24, 2021 @ 7:00 PM ET
 
Live on the Steward Speakers Facebook Page & The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Facebook Page
 
“Sponsored by IUPUI, Lilly Endowment Inc., and CICF, this important discussion is focused on bridging the conversation between law enforcement and the community by addressing questions on the impact of mental health and social unrest in our community.
 
The conversation will also examine how the families and community of officers respond to their responsibility to perform their duties and their influence in changing the police and community relationship dynamic in their own community”
 
Phone Guests:
Matthew Steward – President & CEO of the Steward Speaker Series
Vernon Williams – Communications Director at IUPUI

Photos
Close