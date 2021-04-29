Community Connection Tuesday April 29th 2021

Indianapolis – Indy STEAM Academy Enrolling Now For Fall 2021 K-12 STEAM Free Public Charter School First Day Of School Is August 3rd, 2021

About: “Indy STEAM Academy is a free public charter school that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics with a strong foundation in literacy that prepares students for high school, college and careers in the STEM Workforce.”

Enroll Here Today: https://www.indysteamacademy.org/enroll-now/

Phone Guests: Dr. Yvonne Bullock – Founder, CEO, Indy Steam Academy

Virtual Spring Career Fair – Indianapolis Urban League Wednesday, April 28, 2021 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. LOCATION: (Virtual) From the comfort and safety of your desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Registration is required: https://www.indplsul.org/events/spring-fall-jobcareer-fairs/ For employers interested in participating, please e-mail LaMira Henry at lhenry@indplsul.org or call (317) 693-7603 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Phone Guests: Tony Mason – President/CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League

