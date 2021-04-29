Community Connection Tuesday April 29th 2021
Indianapolis – Indy STEAM Academy Enrolling Now For Fall 2021
K-12 STEAM Free Public Charter School
First Day Of School Is August 3rd, 2021
About:
“Indy STEAM Academy is a free public charter school that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics with a strong foundation in literacy that prepares students for high school, college and careers in the STEM Workforce.”
Enroll Here Today:
Phone Guests:
Dr. Yvonne Bullock – Founder, CEO, Indy Steam Academy
Virtual Spring Career Fair – Indianapolis Urban League
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
LOCATION: (Virtual) From the comfort and safety of your desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.
Registration is required:
For employers interested in participating, please e-mail LaMira Henry at lhenry@indplsul.org or call (317) 693-7603 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Phone Guests:
Tony Mason – President/CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League
