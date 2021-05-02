NFL Player Najee Harris Hosts Draft Party At Homeless Shelter

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Athlete Najee Harris has amassed success in the realm of football but no matter how far the sport has taken him, the California native has always stayed true to his roots. According to CBS News, hours before being drafted, the newly minted Pittsburgh Steelers player hosted a party at the homeless shelter where he and his family once lived.

The celebration was hosted at a housing facility run by the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program. GRIP—which has been serving the Richmond, California community since 1993—works to eradicate homelessness and food insecurity. Nearly 11 years ago, Harris resided there with his mother and siblings. Before being drafted, Harris and his family returned to the shelter to host a party so that those living there could be a part of his special day. He provided food for all of the residents at the shelter.

For Harris, the celebration was a full-circle moment and he wanted to use it as an opportunity to extend support to those who are navigating the same hardships that he and his family once faced. “I wanted to make sure that I could give back to the community and show them if y’all still need anything, I’m never too big or too whatever to help you guys out, I’m always going to be the helping hand,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. Harris who attended the University of Alabama was drafted in the first round as the 24th overall pick.

Over the past few weeks, several NFL players have led social good efforts. In observance of Financial Literacy Month, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife songstress Ciara recently surprised a group of Seattle-based middle school students with money management tips and a gift for them to start building a foundation for financial success.

