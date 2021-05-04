PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

New Direction Church , IndyGo , and the Marion County Public Health Department Team Up To Bring A New Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic to the East Side. *Walk-ups allowed!*

Open Tuesday – Saturdays,

9503 E 33rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46235

IndyGo will utilize their East Campus (the former Celadon headquarters) as a Covid vaccination site. This

partnership is an attempt to bring vaccinations to the neighborhood and be a good community partner.

Phone Guests:

Pastor Kenneth Sullivan – Sr. Pastor, New Direction Church

Leslie Gordon – IndyGo Director of Public Relations & Partnerships

