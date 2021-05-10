Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

NBC Cancels 2022 Golden Globes, Says HFPA Must Fix Its Diversity Issues

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards: Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes.

The decision comes amid a Hollywood Foreign Press Association that’s marred with controversy over a lack of diversity. This is due in part to a Los Angeles Times investigation that raised ethical questions about the HFPA and its absence of Black members. After that investigation, the HFPA promised to bring in Black members.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement Monday. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The network said if the organization “executes on its plan,” it is “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The Golden Globes are the main source of income for the HFPA. According to a 2018 report in Variety, NBC was paying $60 million for broadcast rights in an eight-year contract that runs through 2026. It’s unlikely the Globes can move to another network under the terms of the NBC agreement.

This year’s Globes also hit a record-low of 6.9 million viewers, down 64% from the 18.4 million people who watched the January 2020 ceremony.

Source: USA Today, CNN

15 Black Actors & Actresses Who’ve Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

15 Black Actors & Actresses Who’ve Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Black Actors & Actresses Who’ve Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

15 Black Actors & Actresses Who’ve Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

NBC Cancels 2022 Golden Globes, Says HFPA Must Fix Its Diversity Issues  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close