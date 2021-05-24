CLOSE
Listen, Connect, & Participate: Maternal Health & Infant Mortality
*VIRTUAL* Event This Wednesday May 26th 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM EDT
– presented by Women4Change
About: “Join this conversation between legislators and community leaders on the topic of maternal health and infant mortality”
Register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/listen-connect-participate-maternal-health-infant-mortality-tickets-152000091365?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&fbclid=IwAR1v_WvN5iu0DfC4UeITXGYYxJak-c2O47uTy4trYSRP9Aqv3vcVlE20n3M
Those Participating:
Dr. Kristina Box | MD, FACOG| State Health Commissioner
Dr. Virginia Caine | MD |Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department
Representative Vanessa Summers | House District 99
Dr. Lucia Guerra-Reyes | PhD Associate Professor | Department of Applied Health Science in the School of Public Health at Indiana University Bloomington
Moderated by: Dr. Velvet Miller | PhD, RN, FAAN | former Kenneth J. Ryan Program Manager and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine
Phone Guest:
Dr. Velvet Miller – RN & Health Care Administrator. Currently the Project Director at, “NOT ONE MORE: Promoting Maternal Health and Preventing Maternal Death”
