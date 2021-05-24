PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Join Us Live On Community Connection As We Speak About Mental Health In 2021.

“The events of 2020 (pandemic and racial justice movement) have caused a significant increase in reports of stress, anxiety, and depression.”

“Only one-in-three African Americans who need mental health care receives it. (NAMI)

Phone Guest: Dr. Shelvy Keglar – Psychologist, Director/Founder Midwest Psychological Center

Janet Kamiri – Indianapolis Urban League Director of Health & Wellness

