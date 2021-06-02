Community Connection Tuesday June 1st 2021

Community Connection
| 06.02.21
Community Connection Tuesday June 1st 2021

Registration Open For The 2021 Leadership Development Summer Camp – Saint Florian Center, Inc

June 7th – July 23rd

Programs:
Junior Cadet Program (ages 6-9)
Core Caden Program (ages 10-13)
High School Youth Employment Program (ages 14-17)
Phone Guest:
Anthony Williamson – Executive Director, St. Florian Center

David McClellan President/Founder of SocialCatfish.com Joined Us Live.

“Find lost connections and verify if people are really who they say they are online.
SocialCatfish.com helps you find people and verify information like images, email addresses, phone numbers and online profiles.”
Run A Search Now: https://socialcatfish.com/
Contact:
Phone: (844) 422-8347
Email for General Inquiries: welcome@socialcatfish.com

