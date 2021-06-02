Community Connection Tuesday June 1st 2021
Registration Open For The 2021 Leadership Development Summer Camp – Saint Florian Center, Inc
June 7th – July 23rd
Programs:
Junior Cadet Program (ages 6-9)
Core Caden Program (ages 10-13)
High School Youth Employment Program (ages 14-17)
Phone Guest:
Anthony Williamson – Executive Director, St. Florian Center
David McClellan President/Founder of SocialCatfish.com Joined Us Live.
“Find lost connections and verify if people are really who they say they are online.
SocialCatfish.com helps you find people and verify information like images, email addresses, phone numbers and online profiles.”
Run A Search Now: https://socialcatfish.com/
Contact:
Phone: (844) 422-8347
Email for General Inquiries: welcome@socialcatfish.com
Also On AM 1310: The Light: