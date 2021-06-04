Community Connection
We Are All In This Together! A Pop Up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Put On By Local Churches! This Saturday June 5th Noon – 4PM!

We Are All In This Together! A Pop Up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Put On By Local Churches! This Satrday June 5th Noon – 4PM!
Ebenezer Baptist Church- Indy, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, New Direction Worship Center, and Promise Land Christian Community Church
 
Located at:
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
 
Moderna and J&J will be provided.
* Second Dose will be on July 10th Noon – 4PM
 
Pre-Registration is not required, but encouraged!
Register at 317-221-2100 from 9AM – 4PM
 
Phone Guest:
Shanel Poole – Marion County Public Health Department, Community Engagement Specialist – COVID-19 Response.
