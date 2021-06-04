We Are All In This Together! A Pop Up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Put On By Local Churches! This Saturday June 5th Noon – 4PM!

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

We Are All In This Together! A Pop Up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Put On By Local Churches! This Satrday June 5th Noon – 4PM!

Ebenezer Baptist Church- Indy , New Light Missionary Baptist Church , New Direction Worship Center , and Promise Land Christian Community Church

Located at:

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1301 Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Moderna and J&J will be provided.

* Second Dose will be on July 10th Noon – 4PM

Pre-Registration is not required, but encouraged!

Register at 317-221-2100 from 9AM – 4PM

Phone Guest:

Shanel Poole – Marion County Public Health Department, Community Engagement Specialist – COVID-19 Response.

