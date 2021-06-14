Community Connection
The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter Joins Us To Speak On Aducanumab (Aduhelm™), A Newly Approved Drug From The FDA That Will Be Used To Delay The Decline Of Alzheimer's Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter Joins Us To Speak On Aducanumab (Aduhelm™), A Newly Approved Drug From The FDA That Will Be Used To Delay The Decline Of Alzheimer’s Disease.
 
“This is the first FDA-approved therapy to potentially delay decline from the disease, compared to current medications that only address symptoms.”
 
This is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s since 2003!
 
 
Phone Guest:
Natalie Sutton – Executive Director at The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association
Hadya Sow – Senior Program Managaer

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
33 photos
