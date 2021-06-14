PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter Joins Us To Speak On Aducanumab (Aduhelm™), A Newly Approved Drug From The FDA That Will Be Used To Delay The Decline Of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“This is the first FDA-approved therapy to potentially delay decline from the disease, compared to current medications that only address symptoms.”

This is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s since 2003!

More Info On The Newly Approved Drug; https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/treatments/aducanumab-news

Phone Guest:

Natalie Sutton – Executive Director at The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Hadya Sow – Senior Program Managaer

