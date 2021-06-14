PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Virtual Community Conversation On Policing In Schools Tomorrow, (Tuesday) June 15th 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Presented By The The Mind Trust , UNCF and Stand for Children – Indiana

Attend This Event: https://themindtrust.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/police-in-schools?fbclid=IwAR3gp500XL4A8ueN-HY7wRpUnEdwGn_nYl4nrBHAbPHnVJ-IuKIuTgzLOQ0

About: “Districts and schools across the country are examining the role school police and School Resource Officers play in the lives of students. In Indianapolis, local organizations and districts are conducting audits, gathering parent and student input and asking for more accountability.

Join Stand for Children Indiana, The Mind Trust and UNCF on Tuesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual community conversation on police in schools and learn more about current research and recommendations from local and national experts. A panel representing Indianapolis students, families, community leaders will share experiences working on this issue and will answer questions from the audience during the audience Q&A session.

This is the first of two Community Conversations, with part two exploring potential solutions to school safety and policing challenges.”

Phone Guests: Ashley Thomas – Regional Organizing Director, Stand for Children – Indiana

Shannon Williams – Senior Vice President of Community Engagement, The Mind Trust

Sekou Biddle – Vice President UNCF Advocacy and Student Professional Development

