Community Connection Wednesday June 30th 2021

Community Connection
| 06.30.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Wednesday June 30th 2021

 

Newly Appointed Newfields Board Of Trustees Chair Darianne Christian Joined Us Live.

Learn about some of the in initiatives and programs underway at newfields to promote inclusivity:
Phone Guest:
Darianne Christian – Newfields Board Of Trustees Chair

“Step into a digital world of art when THE LUME Indianapolis debuts at Newfields July 27, 2021.”

“THE LUME Indianapolis will feature nearly 150 state-of-the-art digital projectors that can transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world that guests can explore through all their senses.”
This is the largest exhibition experience in Newfields’ 137-year history with 30,000 square feet of immersive galleries!
Tickets for the Lume Indianapolis Ticket Sale Dates:
July 1st Member Presale
July 6th Public Tickets On Sale
More Info Here:

2:00 PM – End – Open Lines Discussing Black Music Month

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close