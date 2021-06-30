Community Connection Wednesday June 30th 2021
Newly Appointed Newfields Board Of Trustees Chair Darianne Christian Joined Us Live.
Learn about some of the in initiatives and programs underway at newfields to promote inclusivity:
Phone Guest:
Darianne Christian – Newfields Board Of Trustees Chair
“Step into a digital world of art when THE LUME Indianapolis debuts at Newfields July 27, 2021.”
“THE LUME Indianapolis will feature nearly 150 state-of-the-art digital projectors that can transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world that guests can explore through all their senses.”
This is the largest exhibition experience in Newfields’ 137-year history with 30,000 square feet of immersive galleries!
Tickets for the Lume Indianapolis Ticket Sale Dates:
July 1st Member Presale
July 6th Public Tickets On Sale
More Info Here:
2:00 PM – End – Open Lines Discussing Black Music Month
