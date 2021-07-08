Community Connection
The Marvelous Potential Program Is Accepting Applications Till July 30th.

The Marvelous Potential Program Is Accepting Applications Till July 30th. A joint effort between the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative & Pacers Sports & Entertainment

 
Applications due: July 30, 2021
 
About the Marvelous Potential Program:
“A leadership development experience for a small cohort of local influencers, emerging philanthropists, civic champions and community leaders. Cohort participants will receive instructor-led trainings to expand their perspective and contextual understanding of the systemic injustices and structural inequities producing systematic disadvantages, historical narratives, and the effect of policy, law, governance, and culture in Indianapolis.”
 
Phone Guest:
Darryl Lockett – Executive Director of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative

