PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Valerie McCray Is Running For U.S. Senate In 2022! “Building The Future Indiana”

Call in and join the conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Campaign Issues: A Breathable Minimum Wage Tax Reform Medicare For All, Better Care For All Pharmaceutical Costs Immigration Reporoductive Rights And More!

Phone Guest: Dr. Valerie McCray – Psychologist, IN candidate for Senate

Also On AM 1310: The Light: