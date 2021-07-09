2nd Annual Rashia Whitlock Foundation Back to School Drive TOMORROW Sat. July 10th at 10AM

CLOSE
2nd Annual Rashia Whitlock Foundation Back to School Drive
TOMORROW Saturday July 10th 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Christamore House 502 N Tremount St. Indianapolis, IN 46222
Giving Away:
400 Filled Backpacks!
Free Gift Cards
Free Hair Cuts
Free Hair Styles (Girls Braids)
Free Food
Bounce Houses
Face Painting
AND MORE!
“We will also be announcing and presenting the recipients of The Keia J Adams Scholarship at the Back To School Drive!!”
Phone Guest:
Rashia Whitlock – Actress, Founder, Rashia Whitlock Foundation
