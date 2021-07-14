Community Connection Wednesday July 14th 2021

| 07.14.21
Shalom Health Care Center’s Community Celebration

Celebrating The Expansion of Their 34th Street Clinic

Thursday, July 22nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm

“Following our Open House Tours, we will be offering COVID-19 Vaccinations and also will be distributing backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last)”
More Info Here:
Phone Guests:
Morella Dominguez – Chief Marketing and Development Officer, Shalom Health Care Center, Inc.

Citizens Role In Law Enforcement Oversight – Virtual Skill Workshop

July 20th, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM, Cost – $10

Facilitated by Duane ingram the Citizens Police complaint Board President.

“Join us for a workshop focusing on the creation of local civilian oversight efforts and how citizens can become involved.”
Register Here:

