Community Connection Wednesday July 14th 2021
Shalom Health Care Center’s Community Celebration
Celebrating The Expansion of Their 34th Street Clinic
Thursday, July 22nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm
“Following our Open House Tours, we will be offering COVID-19 Vaccinations and also will be distributing backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last)”
More Info Here:
Phone Guests:
Morella Dominguez – Chief Marketing and Development Officer, Shalom Health Care Center, Inc.
Citizens Role In Law Enforcement Oversight – Virtual Skill Workshop
July 20th, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM, Cost – $10
Facilitated by Duane ingram the Citizens Police complaint Board President.
“Join us for a workshop focusing on the creation of local civilian oversight efforts and how citizens can become involved.”
