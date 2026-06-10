Listen Live
Close
Local

Bloomington Mom Accused of Bruising Baby, Barricading Them in Closet

22-year-old Journey Stapleton is in the Monroe County Jail, charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
A young woman with short dark hair looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Journey Stapleton (Source: Monroe County Jail)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington woman is arrested on charges relating to her bruising a baby and barricading them in a closet.

The Bloomington Police Department said someone filed a report of abuse of a minor on Friday. The complainant told police they were riding in a vehicle with 22-year-old Journey Stapleton and then her 1-year-old child began crying. The witness said Stapleton cursed at the child and placed her hand over the child’s mouth for a long period of time to quiet them.

Court documents further state that the witness saw Stapleton pinch the child to try to get them to stop crying when they arrived at a home in Bloomington. The witness also said Stapleton would keep the baby in a closet with a kettlebell weight in front of the door.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and found paraphernalia, very little food, and a bed soaked in urine and covered in feces.

Stapleton later admitted to officers that she cursed at the baby, covered their mouth, and may have caused some bruises on their body.

Stapleton has since been taken to the Monroe County Jail. She is charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.

Bloomington Mom Accused of Bruising Baby, Barricading Them in Closet was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Bloomington Mom Accused of Bruising Baby, Barricading Them in Closet

Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Councilor Hart Calls for OPHS Funding Freeze

Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For The Murder Of Austin Metcalf

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Give People Their Flowers: B. Chase Williams’ Love Talk On Honoring People Now

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

What Grief Taught Me About God: B. Chase Williams’ “Chase Thought” On Tears, Trust And Healing

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Don’t Despise The Wait: B. Chase Williams’ Faith Walk On Letting God Develop You

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – June 9 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Captain William Carter – IMPD Captain of Criminal Investigations and more

Tamela Mann
12 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Tamela Mann’s 10 Best Songs You Need To Hear Right Now

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close