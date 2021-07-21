Indy
HomeIndy

Indy woman talks about affect of gun violence in her neighborhood

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The impacts of gun violence in Indianapolis are far-reaching for people throughout the city.

WRTV spoke with a woman who grew up in the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road and still lives there today.

“When you observe everybody around you get killed and stuff like that, you realize this is not what I want,” Nashan Clay said.

Clay said she could leave, but this is her home. She said she stays to mentor kids because mentoring them will make for a better future.

“I grew up in the typical things you see in hoods: drugs, violence, gangs,” Clay said.

Clay, 25, said she has seen the area change over the years.

Read more from WRTV here

Indy woman talks about affect of gun violence in her neighborhood  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close