Community Connection Monday July 26th 2021

An Indianapolis, Indiana City-Wide Fast! Theme: Fasting For God To Heal Our City – Presented By Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

“Join Dr. Clyde Posley Jr., local pastors, and the Christian Community as we unite in prayer and fasting for God to heal our city!”

Phone Guest: Rev. Dr. Clyde Posley – Sr. Pastor, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church , Organizer, “City Wide Fast”

Home Run To Health! Join MHS and the Indianapolis Urban League for FREE Dental/Vision Screenings and MORE! A Community Health Fair! Friday July 30th 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

“IU Health will also administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for age 12 and up, Compass Behavioral Health will offer education and screenings for depression, anxiety, and ADHD, and Indianapolis Urban League will offer HIV testing and tobacco cessation education, and more!

“Plus Rowdie, Indianapolis Indians mascot, will make a special appearance from 12 – 2 pm along with MHS’s mascot Rosie.”

Phone Guest: Tony Mason – President/CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, “Home Run To Health”

The Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival!

August 13th Opening Night at the Indianapolis Art Center August 14th All Day Screenings Central Library Indianapolis

Learn About All The Documentaries And Purchase Tickets Here: https://ibdff.com/

Mission: “Our mission is to celebrate and promote African American documentaries that might not otherwise be seen. IBDFF works to foster understanding and appreciation for black documentary film by educating and inspiring viewers to discuss pressing issues of today and stimulating cultural discourse long after the films have ended. “

1st Annual Community Day! Food, Fun, Entertainment & Resources For Indianapolis! Showing The Importance Of Unity, And That We Are Stronger Together! FREE EVENT!

Fervent Prayer Church from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Participating: The Mayors Office, Fire Department, Non-Profits, College Organizations, Local Leaders, and small businesses

Help Fund The Community Day! https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fund-be-a-part-of-community-day?fbclid=IwAR0aYiPYJgp3LhHwgU0PrmDTdpNA-Kenrs-ifRo-gMS3wHvjHVjgzj643MA

Phone Guest: Kwesi Rogers – Community Activist/Senior Ball State University , Community Day Organizer

Also On AM 1310: The Light: