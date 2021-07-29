PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Powerful Conversations on Race by Spirit & Place

*FREE ONLINE EVENT*

Sunday, August 8th at 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

About:

“This month Spirit & Place relaunches Powerful⁠ Conversations on Race, a monthly community-based dialogue series aimed at unpacking⁠ beliefs and values around race and racism.⁠”

More:

“Powerful Conversations on Race [PCR] is a monthly community dialogue series exploring topics around race and racism and the resulting impact.

Powerful Conversations on Race is a way for us to get comfortable talking about uncomfortable histories and is, therefore, rooted in historical documents and subject matter.

This IS NOT a lecture or book club, a space for community to come together and dive deeply into a variety of topics concerning race.

This month we will offer two discussions. You can register for both discussions here. Both discussions occur concurrently. The day of event you will be placed with your desired discussion upon entry.

Charleston Syllabus / Powerful Conversations on Race 101 is the place to start if you are new to learning these histories and how to talk about race, this is where you begin.

Race & … is a space to explore contemporary issues on race and in August we will dialogue around what Critical Race Theory is and isn’t.”

Also On AM 1310: The Light: