IPS budget cuts raise concerns about losing technical education programs for students.

Civic engagement and voting are crucial for addressing neighborhood issues like gentrification.

Hosting large events like the Indy 500 presents logistical challenges for public safety.

Community Connection – May 12 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and later IMPD Special Operations Commander Charles DeBlaso joins the show

The Future of Indianapolis: A Conversation with Community Leaders

As we navigate the complexities of our city’s growth and development, it’s essential to listen to the voices of those who are shaping its future. In this episode of Community Connection, we’re joined by a panel of community leaders who share their insights on the challenges and opportunities facing Indianapolis. From education to politics, we dive into the issues that matter most to our city’s residents.

One of the most pressing concerns is the state of Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS). Superintendent Dr. Elisia Johnson recently announced a $17 million central office reduction, citing the need for long-term fiscal stability. But what does this mean for our students and our community? As Dr. Johnson explains, “These are not easy decisions, but they were made with a clear focus on spending less at the district level to minimize the impact on our schools.”

But the conversation doesn’t stop there. We’re joined by community members who share their personal experiences with IPS and the impact of budget cuts on their families. Joe, a Tech High School alumnus, recalls the school’s rich history and the opportunities it provided for students. “We had every technical opportunity you could think of… carpentry, electrical shops, plumbing… we even had our own radio station.” He’s concerned about the future of IPS and the potential loss of these programs.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tommy Brown, a local educator and community leader, weighs in on the importance of civic engagement and voting. “Don’t be comfortable, don’t end up in the paralysis of analysis… we analyze and analyze, but we don’t get stuff done.” He emphasizes the need for our community to come together and take action.

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As we explore the complexities of IPS and civic engagement, we also touch on the topic of gentrification and its impact on our city’s neighborhoods. Commander Charles DeVlaso, a special operations commander with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shares his insights on the challenges of hosting large events like the Indianapolis 500. “The sheer number of people is a heavy load to move… it’s a challenge to get them in and out safely.”

But gentrification is a pressing issue that affects us all. As Dr. Brown notes, “We’re spread out and we’re not participating in voting like we should.” He emphasizes the importance of civic engagement and getting involved in our communities. “We have to come together, talking like unity, now, and get out and vote.”

Throughout this episode, we’re joined by a diverse range of community leaders and residents who share their perspectives on the issues that matter most to our city. From education to politics, we explore the complexities of Indianapolis and the challenges we face. As we move forward, it’s essential that we listen to these voices and work together to build a brighter future for our city.

If you’re interested in hearing more about the conversations and insights shared in this episode, tune in to listen to the full episode of Community Connection.