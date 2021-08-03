Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How To Spot Your Blind Spots

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Matthew 7:3 “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye It’s so simple. Take care of your own situation before being so concerned about other people. You’ve seen it on social media over and over again. Christians who don’t agree with someones view. They’ll post long dissertations of scripture going hard, sending people to hell because they don’t agree with their lifestyle. Matthew 7:3 will get them all the way together. Check out what Pastor Warren says about it:

How to Spot Your Blind Spots

Before you judge someone else, remember that you have blind spots in your own life. Blind spots are attitudes or weaknesses that you can’t see or refuse to see, even though they might cause conflict with others.

For instance, you may be constantly argumentative and not realize you keep turning simple conversations into debates. Jesus says that when you feel the urge to judge someone because of their blind spots, think of it as an opportunity to uncover your own—and to address them.

Jesus talked about this in the Sermon on the Mount: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye” (Matthew 7:3-5 NIV).

God is for you, not against you. He already knows your blind spots, and he wants to help you resolve them so that you can mature in your faith.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

