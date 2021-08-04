PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Several community outreach programs are working hard to influence the city’s youth amid a wave of crime in Indianapolis.

Indy’s Police Athletic Activity League, also known as PAL is also recruiting kids to be a part of their football program.

WRTV’s Alyssa Donovan reports how the league is a way for police officers to get to know young kids and become a positive influence in their lives.

Indy PAL helps officers build relationship with community youth was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: