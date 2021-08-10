Community Connection
Community Connection Tuesday August 10th 2021

Community Connection Tuesday August 10th 2021

 

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis Joined Us To Go Over The New Proposed Budget From Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced a proposed $400 million fiscal package for 2022 with a large portion focusing on crime reduction initiatives during Monday evening’s City-County Council meeting.”
IMPD Assistant Chief Christopher Bailey Updated Us On Many Things Happening With IMPD.

• How Was The IMPD National Night Out
• 48 New Members Of The IMPD Recruit Class Recently Sworn In
• More Money In City Budget for Next Year
• And More

