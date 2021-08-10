CLOSE
Community Connection Tuesday August 10th 2021
Councillor Maggie A. Lewis Joined Us To Go Over The New Proposed Budget From Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.
“Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced a proposed $400 million fiscal package for 2022 with a large portion focusing on crime reduction initiatives during Monday evening’s City-County Council meeting.”
Article From Our Partners RTV6:
IMPD Assistant Chief Christopher Bailey Updated Us On Many Things Happening With IMPD.
• How Was The IMPD National Night Out
• 48 New Members Of The IMPD Recruit Class Recently Sworn In
• More Money In City Budget for Next Year
• And More
Also On AM 1310: The Light: