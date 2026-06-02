Town halls allow residents to engage directly with elected officials and voice concerns.

Key issues include voting rights, housing, healthcare, education, and state budget.

Lawmakers highlight recent legislative wins and outline priorities for upcoming session.

Source: Indiana Black Legislative Caucus / Indiana Black Legislative Caucus

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Kicks Off 2026 Town Hall Series in Indianapolis

Community members, elected officials, and advocates gathered in Indianapolis on Saturday as the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) launched its 2026 statewide Town Hall Series.

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The event served as the first stop on a seven-city tour designed to connect Hoosiers directly with lawmakers and discuss issues impacting Black communities across Indiana.

The conversation was moderated by Chase Iseghohi, CEO & Founder of Future Black Leaders, Inc., who guided a discussion featuring members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, including Earl Harris Jr., Greg Porter, Andrea Hunley, and Greg Taylor. The event provided a platform for community members to engage directly with lawmakers and ask questions about issues impacting their daily lives.

Several topics took center stage throughout the town hall, including voting rights, affordable housing, healthcare costs, childcare affordability, education funding, and the future of Indiana’s state budget.

Attendees were given an opportunity to voice concerns, share experiences, and hear directly from legislators about priorities moving forward.

One of the most discussed issues was the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling connected to Louisiana’s congressional redistricting case.

Caucus members expressed concerns about the potential impact on minority representation and emphasized the importance of civic engagement and voter participation as Indiana approaches future elections.

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Lawmakers also highlighted several legislative victories from the most recent session while looking ahead to priorities for 2027, including investments in early childhood education, healthcare access, support for working families, and protecting opportunities for underserved communities throughout the state.

For many attendees, the event was an opportunity to better understand how decisions made at the Statehouse affect their local communities.

The town hall format allowed residents to hear directly from elected officials while also ensuring lawmakers heard concerns from the people they represent.

Upcoming Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Town Halls

Residents who missed the Indianapolis kickoff will have several additional opportunities to participate in the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus’ 2026 Town Hall Series:

June 13 – Spring Hill EnVision Center (Jeffersonville) | Noon – 2 PM ET

– Spring Hill EnVision Center (Jeffersonville) | Noon – 2 PM ET June 27 – Earlham College (Richmond) | Noon – 2 PM ET

– Earlham College (Richmond) | Noon – 2 PM ET July 11 – Allen County Public Library (Fort Wayne) | Noon – 2 PM ET

– Allen County Public Library (Fort Wayne) | Noon – 2 PM ET August 8 – EVPL Central Library (Evansville) | 11 AM – 1 PM CT

– EVPL Central Library (Evansville) | 11 AM – 1 PM CT August 15 – Terre Haute City Hall (Terre Haute) | Noon – 2 PM ET

– Terre Haute City Hall (Terre Haute) | Noon – 2 PM ET August 29 – UAW Local 5 (South Bend) | Noon – 2 PM ET

– UAW Local 5 (South Bend) | Noon – 2 PM ET September 12 – Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center (Hammond) | 11 AM – 1 PM CT

The town halls are free and open to the public, providing Hoosiers with an opportunity to engage directly with members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and discuss issues impacting communities across the state.

As communities continue to navigate challenges related to representation, affordability, education, healthcare, and economic opportunity, the IBLC’s town hall series aims to keep residents informed and engaged in the legislative process.

For those looking to make their voices heard, the conversation is just getting started. The statewide tour continues throughout the summer, offering more opportunities for Hoosiers to connect with lawmakers and help shape the future of Indiana.

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Kicks Off 2026 Town Hall Series in Indianapolis was originally published on hot1009.com