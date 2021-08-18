Indy
HomeIndy

Community comes together to support families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

FISHERS — The Fishers community is mourning and remembering three teenagers who were killed by an alleged drunk driver in South Carolina earlier this week.

The wreck happened on Monday during the early morning hours in Spartanburg County.

The victims were identified as Brianna Foster, 18, who was a recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and twin sisters, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, known as Elle and Belle to their friends also died in the crash.

The twins were seniors this year at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Laci Bannon, a friend who has known them for years shared her memories with WRTV.

Read more from WRTV here

Community comes together to support families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close