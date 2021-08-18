Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Lean Not On Your Own Understanding’: Twitter Rips Laila Ali’s Loud And Wrong Anti-Vax Post On COVID-19

When people refuse the vaccine and ignore mask mandates and other measures and guidelines meant to slow COVID-19 infection, they’re not just making personal decisions; they’re making decisions that affect everyone.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Children's, Animation And Lifestyle - Show

Source: Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 / Getty

People, we are far too deep into this global pandemic to still be spreading COVID-19 misinformation, thumbing our noses at scientific consensus and pretending the opinions of the Team “Do Your Own Research” are equal to that of medical experts who actually know things.

Laila Ali, the retired world champion boxer and daughter of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, may have been an expert at throwing hands in the ring, but she’s currently being beaten up across Twitter over a social media post in which she smugly demonstrated that there are things she is no expert in, such as medical science regarding how highly contagious viruses work.

“People don’t seem to understand that just [because] some folks don’t wear masks, don’t want the shot, don’t listen to media or live in fear…it doesn’t mean they don’t ‘believe’ the virus is real or think they can’t get it!” Ali posted. “They know it was created to harm humanity.”

Listen: It’s a simple thing to point out that the CDC has spent the last year and a half debunking unsubstantiated claims that coronavirus was intentionally created to “harm humanity,” but when you’re a platitude-driven conspiracy theorist who doesn’t “listen to media” but rather treats far-fetched conjecture as fact, it’s not likely you’re going to be convinced of anything that contradicts your “truth.”

“They simply choose to build up and trust their own immune system like they have been doing all their life,” Ali’s loud and wrong post continued. “If they get it, they will deal with it!! It’s a God given choice. I know, this kind of faith is impossible for some to comprehend. But lean not on your own understanding.

“Before you claim they are ‘putting others in danger,’ you should do your own research to learn that’s actually true. You can’t change anyone but yourself, so YOU DO YOU!”

“Do your own research” is certainly sound advice in and of itself, but these days it’s often used as pseudointellectual speech for, “I have graduated from the prestigious University of YouTube, and if you don’t think my confirmation bias and Google fingers are as good as the word of immunologists, virologists and medical researchers who actually work in the field of disease control and prevention, then you’re obviously an elitist and a sheep.” 

We should “lean not on our own understanding,” but instead lean on the understanding of people who think their “faith” and remedial-at-best knowledge of how immune systems operate trumps science and fact-based research.

Obviously, the fine folks on Twitter had a field day responding to Ali’s ill-advised post.

At the end of the day, Ali is a person who has money access to adequate medical care, and COVID-19 disproportionately affects low-income peoplepeople who suffer from chronic illnesses and those who have less access to quality care—and Black people are overwhelmingly represented in all those categories. 

Also, nobody wants to hear about your “faith” and “God-given choice” when the most vulnerable among us are still dying.

Nearly 700,000 people have died from COVID in the U.S. and nearly five million have died globally.

When people refuse the vaccine and ignore mask mandates and other measures and guidelines meant to slow COVID-19 infection, they’re not just making personal decisions; they’re making decisions that affect everyone.

SEE ALSO:

Coronavirus Karma: Anti-Masker Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In Efforts To Stop COVID-19 Spread

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

63 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Continue reading Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 17, 2021 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Rapper Jim Jones is cautioning people to protect themselves from COVID-19 after the Harlem native said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday that he was recovering from the illness. Jones accompanied the Instagram post with a caption announcing that he has since tested negative. He warned people to "mask up" and compared COVID-19 to a "stray bullet" that "don’t care who it hits." However, he fell short of calling on his nearly 3 million Instagram followers to get vaccinated. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSpRz16hoa0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link   Jones' and other COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

‘Lean Not On Your Own Understanding’: Twitter Rips Laila Ali’s Loud And Wrong Anti-Vax Post On COVID-19  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close