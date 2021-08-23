PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TERRE HAUTE — Police and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office are investigating after an Indiana State University student was found dead inside a residence hall.

ISU says Dylan McConkey, 18, of Illinois was found by his roommates.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Investigation underway after Indiana State freshman found dead was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: