Indy
HomeIndy

Investigation underway after Indiana State freshman found dead

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation


TERRE HAUTE — Police and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office are investigating after an Indiana State University student was found dead inside a residence hall.

ISU says Dylan McConkey, 18, of Illinois was found by his roommates.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Investigation underway after Indiana State freshman found dead  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close