QPR Suicide Prevention Training- ONLINE This Saturday Sept 11th From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Goals of QPR Gatekeeper Training:
Recognize the Risk Factors, Warning Signs and Protective Factors of suicide
Know how to offer hope
Know how to get help and save a life
Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide Joins Us To Prep For Tomorrow’s World Suicide Prevention Day.
Phone Guest:
Maggie Owens – Director of Education and Community Relations at the Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide
