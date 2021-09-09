Community Connection
QPR Suicide Prevention Training- ONLINE This Saturday Sept 11th From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide
QPR Suicide Prevention Training- ONLINE This Saturday Sept 11th From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
 
Goals of QPR Gatekeeper Training:
Recognize the Risk Factors, Warning Signs and Protective Factors of suicide
 
Know how to offer hope
 
Know how to get help and save a life
 
 
Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide Joins Us To Prep For Tomorrow’s World Suicide Prevention Day.
 
 
 
Phone Guest:
Maggie Owens – Director of Education and Community Relations at the Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide

