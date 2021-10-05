PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts, team mascot, Blue, and members of the Colts Cheerleaders will be hosting the Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The event is open to all kids and families and will take place at the stadium’s South Lot, located on 500 S. Capitol Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will also feature exclusive Colts giveaways for kids, including a themed light-up globe necklace, individually wrapped, pre-packaged candy; the chance to meet a Colts player and a photo op with Blue!

Giveaways will also be distributed to the first 2,000 fans who enter the lot, and limited to four giveaways per vehicle, which children must be present to receive the giveaway items. The items will be distributed to children inside of vehicles only. No walk-ups are permitted.

All fans are required to stay inside their cars throughout the event, but fans are encouraged to remotely open their trunk so staff can load giveaway items.

Colts to host drive-thru Halloween celebration at Lucas Oil Stadium was originally published on wtlcfm.com

