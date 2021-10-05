Indy
HomeIndy

Colts to host drive-thru Halloween celebration at Lucas Oil Stadium

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts, team mascot, Blue, and members of the Colts Cheerleaders will be hosting the Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The event is open to all kids and families and will take place at the stadium’s South Lot, located on 500 S. Capitol Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will also feature exclusive Colts giveaways for kids, including a themed light-up globe necklace, individually wrapped, pre-packaged candy; the chance to meet a Colts player and a photo op with Blue!

Giveaways will also be distributed to the first 2,000 fans who enter the lot, and limited to four giveaways per vehicle, which children must be present to receive the giveaway items. The items will be distributed to children inside of vehicles only. No walk-ups are permitted.

All fans are required to stay inside their cars throughout the event, but fans are encouraged to remotely open their trunk so staff can load giveaway items.

Colts to host drive-thru Halloween celebration at Lucas Oil Stadium  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close