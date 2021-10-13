Get Up Erica
We all have big dreams and goals for the future that will hopefully one day result in a well-rounded sense of happiness.

Dr. Willie Jolley decided to take a minute and talk about the power of dreaming big and why it’s important to never give up on the path you set for yourself.

It goes without saying that life will surely test you along the way, but that doesn’t mean you stop fighting for what you want. Big dreams sometimes come with big obstacles, but at the same time the rewards are equally enormous and will last way longer than the bad times if you believe.

Take a minute to understand why a dream is always worth fighting for with “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Dream Worth Fighting For

Photos
Close