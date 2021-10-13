PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

We all have big dreams and goals for the future that will hopefully one day result in a well-rounded sense of happiness.

Dr. Willie Jolley decided to take a minute and talk about the power of dreaming big and why it’s important to never give up on the path you set for yourself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It goes without saying that life will surely test you along the way, but that doesn’t mean you stop fighting for what you want. Big dreams sometimes come with big obstacles, but at the same time the rewards are equally enormous and will last way longer than the bad times if you believe.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a minute to understand why a dream is always worth fighting for with “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Dream Worth Fighting For was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: