Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Faithful Fridays Featuring Doctor Leonard Scott

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Faithful Fridays - December

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

AM 1310/92.7 FM/95.1 FM The Light Presents Faithful Fridays featuring Doctor Leonard Scott Sponsored by INHP

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE AND SECURE YOUR SEAT

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE to secure your seat with us Friday, December 3rd, 7:00 PM at the Madam Walker Legacy Center 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 with Doctor Leonard Scott

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE AND SECURE YOUR SEAT

This Faithful Friday we will be hosted by Tony Lamont. This holiday edition of Faithful Friday will be a Toy Drive for our Black Santa Toy Drive.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE AND SECURE YOUR SEAT

Register now and secure your seats at the link in below!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE AND SECURE YOUR SEAT

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close