Pastor Jamal H. Bryant Explains The Prayer Wall He’s Organizing For Ahmaud Arbery With 100s Of Faith Leaders

Many people felt truly disturbed by the comments made by defense attorney Kevin Gough during the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial last week, where he blatantly stated that he wanted “no Black pastors” in the courtroom out of fear it would intimidate the jury.

Thankfully his comments sparked a holy uproar, including Rev. Jesse Jackson boldly sitting with Ahmaud’s mom during this past Monday’s court proceedings. To keep that momentum going, revered Pastor Jamal H. Bryant is orchestrating a prayer wall with 100s of faith leaders outside the courtroom in Georgia tomorrow morning (Nov 18), and we were honored to have him stop by the show earlier today to explain what we can expect from the soon-to-be-historic moment.

The stand-in-prayer will be an epic moment of solidarity and peace for those that want justice in the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in February 2020 by Travis McMichael with help from his father, Gregory McMichael, an their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan. All three men are on trial with hopes to get let off on the murder by pleading not guilty.

Listen below for our exclusive with Pastor Jamal H. Bryant on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell as he explains why a prayer wall is necessary, who we’ll be seeing show up to the monumental event and how you can get involved as well even if you can’t make it to Brunswick, Georgia to be there in-person:

 

 

