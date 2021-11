PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood Reunion *Virtual Fundraiser* Black Friday Give Back November 26th from 6Pm – 9PM

“Enjoy music, trivia & a trip down memory lane with friends and family supporting communitity devolopment & sustainability.”

More Info Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martindale-brightwood-black-friday-give-back-neighborhood-reunion-tickets-172909335477?fbclid=IwAR2RPyThIQ6NOwgnaru2y7hN4OCZpsvs9SJAQVuaqiRZUNjz_TxbGNoCKFc

Contact: 317-924-8042

Also On AM 1310: The Light: