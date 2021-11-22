Community Connection
Community Connection Monday November 22nd 2021

 

 

Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood Reunion *Virtual Fundraiser* Black Friday Give Back November 26th from 6Pm – 9PM

“Enjoy music, trivia & a trip down memory lane with friends and family supporting communitity devolopment & sustainability.”
More Info Here:
Contact:
317-924-8042

Indiana Donor Network Season Of Hope Fundrasier

Learn How You Can Help!
How To Help In This Season:
“While 2021 has been a year of hope and healing for many of us, it has also been a year of continued challenges, including for those we support via Indiana Donor Network Foundation.
DONOR HERO CAMP
Our annual Donor Hero Camp provides grief support and memory-making activities for children, which allows them to celebrate their donor heroes and continue their healing process.
MEDICATIONS FOR RECIPIENTS
We supply lifesaving medications to transplant recipients who are experiencing financial hardships.
SCHOLARSHIPS

Our scholarship program supplies funds to assist students who are family members of Indiana organ and tissue donors, as well as living organ donors, transplant recipients, people waiting for lifesaving organs and their family members.
More info here:

 

Indiana Donor Network Encourages You to Be A Donor!

More Info:
“Help End the Wait Be a hero. Save a life.
More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for a lifesaving organ transplant. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. When you sign up to be a donor, you can be the reason a life is saved, a debilitating injury is healed or eyesight is restored.”
Sign up:

The Ross Foundation is teaming up with the Indianapolis Colts and Old Navy to bless 300 children on the Far Eastside of Indianapolis with coats this winter @The Ross Center. The event will be held in December and it is for the first 300 registered children! Far Eastside go sign up!

Community Activist and CEO & Founder of The Ross Foundation Dee Ross Joins Us Live On Community Connection!

Photos
Close