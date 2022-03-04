Community Connection
Community Connection Friday March 4th 2022

Community Connection Friday March 4th 2022

 

Open Lines 

Andre Carson’s 7th Virtual Youth Opportunities Fair

Monday March 14th from 4PM – 7PM

More Info Here: https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/congressman-carsons-youth-opportunities-fair?fbclid=IwAR1mLpzjlaRa3uFPYo7UqUQxsxThTxXDM7BeDWwlA8xz34LVhVTYG_2IWWY

About:”Welcome! At this event you will find a variety of year-round and summer employment, internship, volunteer and service opportunities for young people in our community.

• Non-working Youth: Participants under the working age of 14 can connect with local service providers offering summer and year-round programs, as well as volunteer opportunities designed for young people.

• Working Youth: Teens and young adults can connect with job, internship, and volunteer opportunities.”

