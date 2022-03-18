PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still in the midst of Women’s History Month, which has a special significance for our sisters out there after just coming off Black History Month in February.

In a segment we’re calling “Make It Make Sense,” Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes of the Double Love Experience church in Brooklyn, New York stops by the show today to help decode the age-old term “strong Black woman.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Although we all use the term in a positive light, sometimes it can put too much pressure on Black women to be exceptional in the face of adversity. This notion goes back to the days of slavery, so trust this isn’t a new ideology in the least bit. In short, Pastor Gabby explains that it’s 100% okay to be vulnerable and take a break from holding down the heavy crown. Free yourself from the pressure!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Let Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes school you on the origins of strong Black women below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Make It Make Sense: Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes Breaks Down The Term “Strong Black Woman” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: