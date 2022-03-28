PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday March 28th 2022

Meet the Artists XXXIV Gala Reception – Central Library

Saturday, April 2 from 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm

At The Event:

Gospel Performance By The Williams Singers

Comedy Show By Comedienne Tanya Lewis

The African-American fashion show

Unveiling of the Central Library Engraving Project

More Here: https://www.indypl.org/blog/for-adults/meet-the-artists

Phone Guests:

Deonna Craig – “Meet The Artists” Visual Artist, and owner of Art By Deona

Gary Gee – “Meet The Artist” Visual & Mixed Media Artist & Motivational Speaker

Meet the Artists XXXIV Exhibit – Central Library

January 26, 2022 – April 2, 2022

About: “This year’s exhibit features the artists “The Eighteen,” a collective of 18 like minded and civically engaged Black visual artists in and around the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area who painted Indy’s #BlackLivesMatter street mural. The exhibit is free and open to the public during Library hours.”

More Info Here: https://www.indypl.org/blog/for-adults/meet-the-artists

Greg Sorvig Artistic Director of Heartland Films Weighed In On The Oscars.

We discuss the winners and Will Smith.

Guest’s Website: https://www.heartlandfilm.org/

Radio One Is Honoring Local Women Throughout The Month of March Who Make Indianapolis A Better Place To Live. Today We Highlighted A Phenomenal Woman That Works In Health Care, Rachelle Tardy.

Eskenazi Health – https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/

Phone Guest: Rachelle Tardy – Eskenazi Health Services Director of Patient Care Transitions, Medical Management Expert & Registered Nurse

Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Keep Us Updated On How To Be Politically Active in Indianapolis.

Common Cause Indiana: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/

Phone Guests:

Julia Vaughn – Executive Director, Common Cause, Indiana

