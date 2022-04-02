According to the bellereport.com
MNRK MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES
‘RISK TAKERS’ TOUR THIS SPRING
Special Guests Randy Weston, Jabari Johnson
and Crystal Atkin To Join Across All Shows
MNRK Music Group announced the Risk Takers Tour featuring special guests Randy Weston, Crystal Atkin and Jabari Johnson. Tickets are on sale now RiskTakersTour.com.
Produced by MNRK Music Group, the 8-city tour kicks off on April 19 at All Nations in Baton Rouge, LA making stops across the south in Durham, Memphis, Columbia, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta at Relentless on April 29. The tour is designed to encourage people of faith to trust God’s promise, defy the odds and take risks in order to make their dreams happen.
RISK TAKERS TOUR DATES:
Tue. April 19 – Baton Rouge, LA – All Nations
Wed. April 20 – Jackson, MS – Jackson Revival Center
Thurs. April 21 – Hunstville, AL
Fri. April 22 – Memphis, TN – Citadel of Deliverance COGIC
Sun. April 24 – Columbia, SC – Right Direction Church International
Tue. April 26 – Durham, NC – The River
Thurs. April 28 – Montgomery, AL – NCC Safe Harbor
Friday. April 29 – Atlanta, GA – Relentless