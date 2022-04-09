Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being stuck by a car in South Florida on Saturday Morning (April 9th). The news was First reported by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter and confirmed by his agent, Cedric Saunders. Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers Quarterbacks, Running backs and Wide Receivers for the upcoming 2022 season.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Haskins was a standout quarterback at the Ohio State University. In 2018, his lone season as the starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins broke single season records, passing for 4,831 passing yards 50 touchdowns (50 Touchdowns is also the most in Big Ten Conference History). Haskins won All–Big Ten honors, as well as six Big Ten Offensive Player of awards that season. He was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft. Haskins spent two seasons with the Commanders before being released. Last season Haskins was signed by Steelers.
In a statement, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”
He was expected to compete with fellow QB’s Mason Rudolph and the newly-signed Mitchell Trubisky for the Steelers starting job.
Haskins was only 24 years old. He would have turned 25-years-old on May 3.
SOURCE | ESPN
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
1. Dwayne Haskins, 24Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. AJ CrimsonSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. LaShun PaceSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Goonew aka Big WizzleSource:@goonew64 4 of 23
5. Traci Braxton, 50Source:Getty 5 of 23
6. Johnny Brown, 84
6 of 23
7. Charley TaylorSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Snootie Wild
8 of 23
9. Moses J. Moseley, 31Source:Getty 9 of 23
10. Bill OwensSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Betty DavisSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Syl And Jimmy JohnsonSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. Donny GerrardSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. General Charles McGeeSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. André Leon TalleySource:Getty 15 of 23
16. Lusia HarrisSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Ronnie SpectorSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Harvard Law School Professor Lani GuinierSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. James MtumeSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) of The Force MD'sSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. Calvin Simon
21 of 23
22. Actor, Sidney PoitierSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Max JulienSource:Getty 23 of 23
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Jada Pinkett-Smith Shines Like A Goddess In All-Gold Gown For The Opening Of Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy
- HBCU Makes Sports History With Rowing Team
- Film To Capture Story Behind Black Power Salute
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com