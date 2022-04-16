Gospel Greats BeBe & CeCe Winans to Take on Mary Mary in Special Verzuz Battle TOMORROW

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Gospel Greats BeBe & CeCe Winans to

Take on Mary Mary in Special Verzuz Battle

The stage is set for legendary Gospel singer/songwriters, BeBe & CeCe Winans, who will be participating in an upcoming episode of the popular webcast series, Verzuz, on Easter Sunday, April 17. BeBe & CeCe will be paired up against celebrated Gospel sister act, Mary Mary.

Initially created during the early stages of the pandemic by hip-hop producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz as a virtual DJ battle, the Verzuz series quickly grew to encompass other genres. Notably, BeBe & CeCe have shared the stage with Mary Mary before, when both duos were honored alongside each other at the 2016 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards. However this time around their fans will be watching a bit more closely.

Don’t miss all of the action on Sunday, April 17 at 6:30PM PST/9:30PM EST as these iconic singer/songwriters give it their all live from Los Angeles will unforgettable performances.

