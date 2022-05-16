PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday May 12th 2022

UNIGOV — The Intended and Unintended Consequences

When: This Sunday May 15th 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Where: St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (or online)100 West 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46260

Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unigov-the-intended-and-unintended-consequences-tickets-317674291357?fbclid=IwAR3aV0stFd2eKHOrISOq7YLo1GoqUIoZ8zYpzQHGMxvH82m1Vk8ZdEG_WhU

Reflecting on the most significant change to governance in the history of Indianapolis.”

About this event:”Over 50 years ago, the people in power in Indianapolis, Marion County and the state legislature made a dramatic change in how central Indiana is governed.

Former Lt. Gov. John Mutz and former state Rep. Ned Lampkin were both present at the creation of unified city-county government, called UNIGOV. They will join City-County Council President Vop Osili, attorney Fay Williams and former IPS teacher Billie Breaux to discuss then-Mayor Richard Lugar’s vision and how UNIGOV turned out.

Did it make local government more accountable? What role did race play?

Political analyst Abdul-Hakim Shabazz will moderate this rare opportunity to examine the dream and the reality of Unigov.

Presented by the Indiana Remembrance Coalition, in partnership with the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

For questions about this event, please contact IRC@stlukesumc.com.”

Phone Guest: Eunice Trotter – Journalist/ Author Unigov Project

Dr. Benjamin Wilson Joined Us Today As We Continue To Cover Mental Health Awareness Month.

Topics:

What is Mental Illness and Mental Wellness?

Is it preventable?What are some of the causes of Mental Illness?

The cultural and social stigmas associated with Mental Illness?Is there a cure for Mental Illness?

What can best be accomplished by observances like Mental Health Awareness Month?

What can we all do to support Mental Health awareness?

What are some of the resources that are available?

Indiana 211 https://www.namiindiana.org/

Ask for help! Be Open! Be aware of warning signs! Stop Stigma! Show Passion!

Phone Guest: Dr. Benjamin Wilson – Director, SUDS, MENTAL Health Expert, Eskenazi Health

Indy Summer Learning Labs – Five weeks of free or low-cost, fun, high-quality summer learning programs!

Website: https://www.indysummerlearninglabs.com/

About: “Are you seeking a safe, nurturing and fun environment for your children this summer? Click here (https://www.indysummerlearninglabs.com/confirmed-locations) to see a full list of locations for partner schools and community-based organizations who will host this year’s Indy Summer Learning Labs. Enrollment is now open, with the availability to serve 5,000 Indianapolis students. To enroll, please contact the site you are interested in.

Interested in learning more about our academic programs and fun afternoon enrichment opportunities? Click here (https://docs.google.com/document/d/150hBbjINi4W826H2RnqEueH9yMVZKgntJum7THQ6apI/edit?fbclid=IwAR2fQEVuhAX5WGnNNn9n6ftKBb7IzZzgfnyLeliaooN2JR_R4QSwyvWrmjM) to see a sample schedule for a day at Indy Summer Learning Labs.”

Phone Guests:

Dani Neal – Indy Summer Learning Labs Program Director

Leigh Riley Evans – Director of Community Development at Lands – Rooted School-Indianapolis at Eastern Star Church Founder and Executive Director