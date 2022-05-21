PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The 1st Quartet Music Awards Set for

June 18 in Atlanta, GA

Quartet Music Awards Announce

Honors Recipients and 2022 Official Nominees

Voting Open To The Public

Quartet Music Awards To Honor Lee Williams, Tiffanie Tutu Agee, George Dean,

Evelyn Turrentine-Agee, Harvey Watkins, Jr., Cleve Graham, Spencer Taylor and Percy Griffin

Atlanta, GA — The stage is being set for the biggest night in Gospel Quartet music. The inaugural Quartet Music Awards (The QMAs) will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Center Stage Theater, 1374 West Peachtree Street in Atlanta, GA. The ceremony will be a history-making night of electrifying performances and memorable moments. The QMAs will showcase the rich legacy the genre of Quartet has contributed to the landscape of Gospel, Soul, Blues, Rock, and R&B music. The award show will be hosted by ‘the hottest host on the east coast’ Justin Rufus and The Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones.

The Quartet Music Awards is the vision of D. Chubbs Morton. Morton is a songwriter, musician, and front-man for the popular group D. Morton and Gifted.

“It’s time. Quartet has fought tirelessly to be recognized and respected for our music and our culture,” explains D. Chubbs Morton, QMA Chief Executive Officer. “Major awards shows have refused to include our artists on their main stages. It’s time we become the change we want to see.”