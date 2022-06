PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

“BET AWARDS” 2022 OFFICIAL NOMINATIONS

Marvin Sapp, Kanye West, Kelly Price, Fred Hammond, H.E.R. & Tauren Wells,

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music and Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

Nominated for Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

New York, NY (June 1, 2022) – Today, BET announces the “BET Awards” 2022 nominees with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, “BET Awards” 2022 will air LIVE, Sunday, June 26, 2022, on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominees for “BET Awards” 2022 include:

Album of the Year

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC

BACK OF MY MIND H.E.R.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER, THE CREATOR

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY DRAKE

DONDA KANYE WEST

HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE JAZMINE SULLIVAN

PLANET HER DOJA CAT

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ALL IN YOUR HANDS MARVIN SAPP

COME TO LIFE KANYE WEST

GRACE KELLY PRICE

HALLELUJAH FRED HAMMOND

HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX) H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS

JIREH ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

WE WIN LIL BABY X KIRK FRANKLIN

Find the complete list at www.bet.com