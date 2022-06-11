PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Inductees Announced For The Black Music and Entertainment

Walk of Fame June 2022 Induction

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame today announced the Inductees for its 2022 Black Music Month Ceremony – to be held on Saturday, June 18th in association with The Home Depot Backyard. The Black Music Month Induction will recognize and honor trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large. The participation of The Home Depot Backyard is in conjunction with their annual Summer Movie Series & Juneteenth Celebration event.

ATLANTA, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spotlighting a cross section of history’s most influential Black artists, entertainers and icons, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction and Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18. Today, the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), collaboratively announced the ceremony and plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction.

BMEWOF Founders Catherine Brewton (GEC), Demmette Guidry (BAMAssoc), Erica Thomas (GEC), and Michael T Mauldin (BAMAssoc) are proud to unveil the names and categories of this year’s Black Music Month Class of Inductees, which includes the legendary PRINCE as a Legacy Inductee. In honor of Prince’s one of a kind greatness, his June 7th birthday and 25 years of Emancipation, the closing ceremonies will end with a spectacular fireworks display, featuring one of his more popular mainstream songs “Let’s Go Crazy.” A full list of all 16 legendary Inductees are as follows:

Cathy Hughes (Foundational), Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington (Foundational), Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff (Foundational), Robert Smith (Foundational), RUN DMC (Foundational), T.D. Jakes (Foundational), Charlie Wilson (Mainstream), Donnie McClurkin (Gospel), Tamela Mann (Gospel), The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group), NAS (Hip Hop), Angela Bassett (Actress), Steve Harvey (Mogul), Bob Marley (International), Patti LaBelle (Legacy), and Prince (Legacy).