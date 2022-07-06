Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Struggle For Success Is Worth It

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

I’ve been talking about struggle and the positive impact struggle can have on your future. I was out one morning for a jog and ran by an older gentleman who said young man Good to see you continue to come on and exercise because everything good, even good health comes with a struggle. I realized he was right because everything good that I’ve had in my life has come with a struggle.

I had to struggle to work my way through college, I had to struggle to start my business. I had to struggle to write my books. And in each level of struggle, I came up better. So as we go through this time of struggle, I want to encourage you to keep fighting because your life will be better after the struggle than it was before started. I encourage you to go on to win with willie.com Go to win with willie.com because we have resources there to help you to come back get a comeback mindset because when you think different you’ll do different this is.

