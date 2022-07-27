Community Connection
Community Connection Wednesday July 27th 2022

3rd Annual Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

Friday August 26th – Sunday August 28th

Early Bird Tickets On Sale NOW thru July 31st

Reception and Featured Screening:

Friday August 26th from 6:30PM – 9PM at the Indianapolis Art Center – 820 East 67th St. Indianapolis, IN

Full Screening Day:

Saturday August 27th at 10AM – 9PM at the Indianapolis Art Center – 820 East 67th St. Indianapolis, IN

Full Screening Day 2:

Sunday August 28th at 10AM – 9PM at the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie – 1258 Windsor Street Indianapolis, IN

Phone Guest: Dr. Eric Winston – Executive Director, Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

 

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard! July 29th – 31st

3 Days & 3 Races!

Friday Pre-Race July 29th

Saturday NASCAR/INDYCAR Doubleheader Race July 30th

Sunday Cup Race Day July 31st

Purchase Tickets & Learn More Here: https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/brickyard/buy-tickets?utm_source=google&utm_medium=paid-search&utm_campaign=0223-007-brickyard&utm_term=non-branded&utm_content=racing-events&pc=digital-byw-goog-0223&gclid=EAIaIQobChMInI7H9LaZ-QIVfh6tBh0wsANiEAAYASAAEgL-j_D_BwE&fbclid=IwAR27u7HYgzJAb4K7IDsZ2vYEQegZVRx_3jibtdejDr9QnskAIHClhB_lEmw

About: “See a new chapter of NASCAR history unfold Sunday, July 31 with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard! The NASCAR Cup Series will once again take on the thrilling 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course on a race weekend steeped in IMS heritage. NASCAR’s best will lay it all on the line to become a NASCAR Cup Series winner on the IMS road course. Who will it be?”

Phone Guest: Jimmie Mc Millian – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chief Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer

 

Faithful Fridays Special Edition!

Randy Weston & Judah Band’s “Made For This” CD RELEASE!

Friday August 5th at 7PM At The Madam Walker Legacy Center

Hosted by Kym Jenkins & Lamar Campbell

Featuring Crystal Alkin, Jason Clayborn and More!

Gospel Recording Artist/Founder Of The Judah Band Randy Weston Joined Us Live!

