Community Connection Wednesday July 27th 2022
3rd Annual Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
Friday August 26th – Sunday August 28th
Early Bird Tickets On Sale NOW thru July 31st
Reception and Featured Screening:
Friday August 26th from 6:30PM – 9PM at the Indianapolis Art Center – 820 East 67th St. Indianapolis, IN
Full Screening Day:
Saturday August 27th at 10AM – 9PM at the Indianapolis Art Center – 820 East 67th St. Indianapolis, IN
Full Screening Day 2:
Sunday August 28th at 10AM – 9PM at the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie – 1258 Windsor Street Indianapolis, IN
Phone Guest: Dr. Eric Winston – Executive Director, Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard! July 29th – 31st
3 Days & 3 Races!
Friday Pre-Race July 29th
Saturday NASCAR/INDYCAR Doubleheader Race July 30th
Sunday Cup Race Day July 31st
Purchase Tickets & Learn More Here: https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/brickyard/buy-tickets?utm_source=google&utm_medium=paid-search&utm_campaign=0223-007-brickyard&utm_term=non-branded&utm_content=racing-events&pc=digital-byw-goog-0223&gclid=EAIaIQobChMInI7H9LaZ-QIVfh6tBh0wsANiEAAYASAAEgL-j_D_BwE&fbclid=IwAR27u7HYgzJAb4K7IDsZ2vYEQegZVRx_3jibtdejDr9QnskAIHClhB_lEmw
About: “See a new chapter of NASCAR history unfold Sunday, July 31 with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard! The NASCAR Cup Series will once again take on the thrilling 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course on a race weekend steeped in IMS heritage. NASCAR’s best will lay it all on the line to become a NASCAR Cup Series winner on the IMS road course. Who will it be?”
Phone Guest: Jimmie Mc Millian – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chief Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer
Faithful Fridays Special Edition!
Randy Weston & Judah Band’s “Made For This” CD RELEASE!
Friday August 5th at 7PM At The Madam Walker Legacy Center
Hosted by Kym Jenkins & Lamar Campbell
Featuring Crystal Alkin, Jason Clayborn and More!
Gospel Recording Artist/Founder Of The Judah Band Randy Weston Joined Us Live!