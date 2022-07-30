PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Famed Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Returns “Home” to Atlanta for Grand Finale Sept. 22-24

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global Christian leader, entrepreneur and film producer, Bishop T.D. Jakes will return to Atlanta, the home city for many years of the fan-favorite international gathering, for the conclusion of the Women, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 22 – Sept. 24, and will host thousands of women from around the world.

The conference will take place over three days and will consist of distinguished speakers, including Serita A. Jakes, Pastor Cora Jakes, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Carolyn D. Showell and Priscilla Shirer.