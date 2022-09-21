Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: A Tip to Overcome Loneliness

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Today, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “A Tip to Overcome Loneliness.”

During these challenging times, sometimes you need some ideas to help you feel better. Today I want to share a tip to keep you up if you ever feel lonely. See, years ago, when I was speaking over 200 times a year, my wife was unable to travel with me because she was home with the children, I realized that it was sometimes very lonely. So I learned to have upbeat conversations with myself. That’s right. I learned to have good conversations by talking to myself.

I know some call that crazy, but I thought what my mentor and friend Zig Ziglar used to say he said it’s okay to talk to yourself. And it’s even okay to ask yourself, the only time when you have a problem when you talk to yourself and answer yourself and say, Oh, that’s a problem. So learn to have positive, upbeat conversations with yourself when you feel lonely. You will be amazed how good it is to find a lovely, friendly voice to get something good to say.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

