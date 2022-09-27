PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

“AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER,” Hosted by Bow Wow

New York, NY – September 22, 2022 – Today, BET revealed some of the celebs joining the recently announced dating show, “After Happily Ever After.” Filmed in Kentucky, this one-of-a-kind dating series will ask the question – Can your ex help you find new love? Featuring people in long-term relationships that ended in divorce or separation, their exes will play matchmaker for their former partners in hopes of helping them let go, move on, and find love once again. Peter Gunz, Tara Wallace, Amina Buddafly, Jeremy Meeks, Melissa Meeks, “Mike Mike” Phillips, actress/singer Shar Jackson, comedian/actor/host Gary “G Thang” Johnson, YouTube personality/social media influencer/model Jayla Koriyan, and more join the daring dating experience to find love once again. Hosted by “Mr. 106 & Park” himself, Bow Wow, “After Happily Ever After” will premiere Wednesday, October 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET.

On each installment of the eight-episode reality series “After Happily Ever After,” Bow Wow will throw a Singles Party with a new group of potential prospects for the daters. These parties only attended by the Ex-spouses so that they can determine who might be best suited for their former partner. The Exes will invite one of the prospects to move into the house for 48 hours to date their former spouse. At the end of the two days, the dater will decide to either keep the prospect or send them back to the singles pool and take another opportunity to meet someone new. Are Exes the best equipped candidates to help these daters meet their next loves? In this environment, will old feelings resurface while watching their former partner fall in love with someone new? Will they realize their Ex is still the one? Or will they find a new love in their “After Happily Ever After”?

BET Announces Celebrity Couples and Cast Joining New Dating Series was originally published on praiserichmond.com